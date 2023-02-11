Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.56.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.82. 2,644,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,212. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 30.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 281,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 493.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 201,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 167,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.