ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $9.78 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $152.22 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031706 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00220034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002950 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00863819 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $150.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

