Evercore ISI Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $160.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.47.

NYSE AAP opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

