Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.75

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.21 ($0.05). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 179,200 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.32.

About Evgen Pharma

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

