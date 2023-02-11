Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.22 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Evmos has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $123.22 million and approximately $503,673.34 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

