Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $70.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.64.

EXAS stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

