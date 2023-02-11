Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.