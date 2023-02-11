Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,031. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

