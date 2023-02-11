Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Expedia Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $107.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

