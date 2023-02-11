Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $161.75 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

