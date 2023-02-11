Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Downgraded by Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered Fabege AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities lowered Fabege AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.50.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

