Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.