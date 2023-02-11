Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $150.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of FN stock opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.09. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

