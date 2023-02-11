Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,200.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,008.33.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$867.43 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$569.62 and a 52-week high of C$903.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$822.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$725.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.34 billion and a PE ratio of 36.65.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $13.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

