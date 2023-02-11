FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.70. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

Further Reading

