FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.70. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.
FalconStor Software Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.
FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.
About FalconStor Software
FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FalconStor Software (FALC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.