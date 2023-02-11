Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

