Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY23 guidance to $6.38-6.58 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.38-$6.58 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

