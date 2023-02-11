Fetch.ai (FET) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103.82 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $343.47 million and approximately $103.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

