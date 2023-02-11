Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 7,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

