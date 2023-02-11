Financial Analysis: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2U and Arqit Quantum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $963.08 million 0.81 -$322.15 million ($4.19) -2.36 Arqit Quantum $7.21 million 40.81 $65.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Arqit Quantum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 2U and Arqit Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 5 4 0 2.44 Arqit Quantum 0 1 1 0 2.50

2U currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Arqit Quantum has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 335.68%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than 2U.

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arqit Quantum has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Arqit Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -33.45% -15.67% -4.57% Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats 2U on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

