Financial Review: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) & Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) and Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and Entrada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 1 14 0 2.93 Entrada Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $262.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.95%. Entrada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than Entrada Therapeutics.

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Entrada Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics $36.96 million 173.31 -$143.80 million ($7.44) -25.06 Entrada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.16 million ($3.12) -5.19

Entrada Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karuna Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entrada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Entrada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -35.85% -34.24% Entrada Therapeutics N/A -33.20% -29.65%

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats Entrada Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. It also engages in the development of EEV-PMO-CAG for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.