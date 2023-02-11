Financial Survey: Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) vs. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $5.05, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.4% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -8.51% -481.23% -21.80% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.52, meaning that its share price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.37 -$1.01 billion ($1.41) -3.49 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.03 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Onion Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

