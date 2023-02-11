Finning International (TSE:FTT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.14.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FTT opened at C$37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.20.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Finning International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,621.84. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,715.57.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

