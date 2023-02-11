First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. 1,074,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,162. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

