First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $58.15 and last traded at $58.37. 86,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 624,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.
The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.42%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.
First American Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.
First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.
