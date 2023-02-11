First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4 %

FCNCO stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.