First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,608.
FCNCO stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
