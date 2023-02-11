First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Analyst Recommendations for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

