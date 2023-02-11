First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.