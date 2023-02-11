First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FEMB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 77,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,519. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.