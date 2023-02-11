First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
FEMB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 77,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,519. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
