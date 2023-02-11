First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.09. 2,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 327.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.