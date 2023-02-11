First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FEX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $90.18.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
