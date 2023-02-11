First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,483. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
