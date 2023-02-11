First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,483. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

