First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of QTEC stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.29. 50,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,316. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $95.22 and a 1 year high of $158.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.14.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

