First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 47.9% in January

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 108,456 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TDIV stock remained flat at $52.04 during trading hours on Friday. 74,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

