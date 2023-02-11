First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

