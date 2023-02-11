First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FYC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. 9,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

