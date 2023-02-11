Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Increased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

