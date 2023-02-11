Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

