Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 61,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,859. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

