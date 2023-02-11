Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Flame Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Flame Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 1,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,650. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Insider Activity at Flame Acquisition

In other news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 7,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 282.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 439,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,424,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 278.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 330,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,458,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

