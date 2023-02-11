Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Flame Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Flame Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 1,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,650. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.
Insider Activity at Flame Acquisition
In other news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 7,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Flame Acquisition Company Profile
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
