FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $36.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FORM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.48 on Thursday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
