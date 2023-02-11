FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-$167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.39 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

