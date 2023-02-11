FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-$167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.39 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.
FormFactor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FormFactor (FORM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.