Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

