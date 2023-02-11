Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.