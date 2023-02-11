Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.