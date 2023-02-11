Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Insider Viet D. Dinh Sells 72,207 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FOX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of FOX by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of FOX by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

