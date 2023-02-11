Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Frax has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $11.95 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00432265 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,229.76 or 0.28634040 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,024,353,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

