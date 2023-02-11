Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

Freeman Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,775. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

