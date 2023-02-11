Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $1,104.95 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $987.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $933.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 205.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

