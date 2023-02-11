Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTU opened at $413.52 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $561.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

