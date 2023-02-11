Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.02 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

